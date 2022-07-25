Atria Investments LLC Buys 190 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.53% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,578,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $145.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average is $149.63. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.73 and a fifty-two week high of $195.19.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

