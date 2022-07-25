Atria Investments LLC Buys 2,877 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,648,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,727,000 after acquiring an additional 183,232 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on Match Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Match Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Match Group stock opened at $72.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average of $91.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

