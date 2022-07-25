Atria Investments LLC Buys 5,773 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AAON worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,472,000 after acquiring an additional 314,531 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in AAON by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 422,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 134,897 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,837,000 after buying an additional 103,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,335,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after buying an additional 48,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth about $3,009,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $215,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $215,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,358 shares of company stock valued at $987,027 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $56.80 on Monday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 0.67.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

