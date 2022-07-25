Atria Investments LLC Buys 6,413 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

HASI opened at $33.43 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.73.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.70%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,668 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,033,316.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

