Atria Investments LLC Buys New Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Golub Capital BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.16 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

