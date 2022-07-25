Atria Investments LLC Cuts Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Equity Commonwealth worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQC opened at $27.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -247.91 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

