Atria Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $977,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in IDEX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in IDEX by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.09.

IDEX Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IEX opened at $192.77 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.46 and a 200 day moving average of $193.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

