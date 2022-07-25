Atria Investments LLC Grows Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.56.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $177.91 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $156.70 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

