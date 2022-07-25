Atria Investments LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.76.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $83.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average of $89.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

