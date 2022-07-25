Atria Investments LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,568,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Globant by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globant from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.38.

Shares of GLOB opened at $194.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.54. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

