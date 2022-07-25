Atria Investments LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %

IDXX opened at $393.51 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.90 and a 200-day moving average of $452.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.