Atria Investments LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %
IDXX opened at $393.51 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.90 and a 200-day moving average of $452.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.38.
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.