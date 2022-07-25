Atria Investments LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in MSCI by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in MSCI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MSCI from $540.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.57.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $439.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $420.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

