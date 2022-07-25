Atria Investments LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Atria Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $141.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 51.12%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

