Atria Investments LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,885 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $42.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.