Atria Investments LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $238,704,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 91,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 372,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 31,843 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Avalara from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.29.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,738,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,329 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVLR opened at $89.37 on Monday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -60.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

