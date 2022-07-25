Atria Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,456,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Centene by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,875 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Centene by 8,192.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,635 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,829,000 after buying an additional 1,599,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,241,000 after buying an additional 1,317,451 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

Centene Stock Performance

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNC opened at $90.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $91.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.