Atria Investments LLC Increases Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,596,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.1 %

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

NYSE:AVB opened at $198.25 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.