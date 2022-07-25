Atria Investments LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 84,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,277.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

CTRA opened at $27.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

