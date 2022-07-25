Atria Investments LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,741,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,151,000 after purchasing an additional 781,798 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 590.3% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 268,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 229,886 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,335.5% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 189,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 176,050 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 52,422 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JAGG opened at $48.73 on Monday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.