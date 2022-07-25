Atria Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 721.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 73.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 20.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Teradyne by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,574,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in Teradyne by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 279,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,761,000 after buying an additional 60,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teradyne Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

TER stock opened at $100.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.30 and a 200-day moving average of $111.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.97 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

