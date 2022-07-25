Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.97% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QINT. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $897,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,503,000 after buying an additional 86,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 72,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QINT opened at $39.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $53.99.

