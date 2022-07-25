Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 439,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 57,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.64 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.76 and a one year high of $51.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

