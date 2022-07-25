Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2,323.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,398,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,859 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,663,000 after purchasing an additional 824,923 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 217.7% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 811,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 555,766 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,653,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 512.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 329,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $21.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

