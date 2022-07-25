Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,015.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 212,841 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,690,000. Libra Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 687,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,547,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 79,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 26,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,653,000.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ BNDW opened at $71.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $81.37.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
