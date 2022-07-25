Atria Investments LLC Purchases 1,182 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Nordson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson stock opened at $219.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.51 and a 200-day moving average of $219.38.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

NDSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

