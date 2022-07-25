Atria Investments LLC Purchases 3,687 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

HDV opened at $99.72 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.26.

