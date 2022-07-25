Atria Investments LLC Purchases 5,701 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $95.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.64 and a one year high of $117.37. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

