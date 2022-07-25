Atria Investments LLC Purchases 7,586 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PHDG opened at $33.64 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $38.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08.

