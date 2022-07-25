Atria Investments LLC Purchases 887 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,348.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.09.

CMI stock opened at $205.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.65. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.