Atria Investments LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.82. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.106 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

