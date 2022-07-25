Atria Investments LLC Raises Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 63.0% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TDY opened at $400.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $384.67 and its 200 day moving average is $418.55. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $344.66 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.