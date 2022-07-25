Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $57.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

