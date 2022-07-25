Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Covea Finance bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Waste Connections Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:WCN opened at $126.26 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.
Waste Connections Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.63.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
