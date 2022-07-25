Atria Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $236,958,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,061,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,540,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.24 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

