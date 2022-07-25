Atria Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $259,564,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in State Street by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,270,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,199,000 after buying an additional 945,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,225,000 after buying an additional 736,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in State Street by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,731,000 after buying an additional 697,276 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in State Street by 1,798.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 552,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after buying an additional 523,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.12.
State Street Price Performance
State Street Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.
State Street Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
