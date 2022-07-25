Atria Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $259,564,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in State Street by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,270,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,199,000 after buying an additional 945,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,225,000 after buying an additional 736,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in State Street by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,731,000 after buying an additional 697,276 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in State Street by 1,798.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 552,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after buying an additional 523,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

State Street Price Performance

State Street Increases Dividend

NYSE STT opened at $68.16 on Monday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $104.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average of $79.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.