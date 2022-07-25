Atria Investments LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Atria Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

