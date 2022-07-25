Atria Investments LLC Sells 28,534 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,534 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $50.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.15.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

