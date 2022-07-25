Atria Investments LLC Sells 4,648 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 192,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 89,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,493,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EWU opened at $29.64 on Monday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.