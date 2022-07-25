Atria Investments LLC Sells 721 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 15,231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $54.39 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

