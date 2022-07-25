Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF Stock Performance

GDMA opened at $31.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.33. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $34.51.

Get Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF alerts:

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.