Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF Stock Performance
GDMA opened at $31.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.33. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $34.51.
