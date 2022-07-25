Atria Investments LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,702 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.45% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 171,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,908,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2,223.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,754,000 after buying an additional 196,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCT opened at $125.37 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $157.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.32.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

