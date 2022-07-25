AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Cowen

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lowered AT&T from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.43.

AT&T stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after buying an additional 5,777,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,180,000 after buying an additional 3,722,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after buying an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

