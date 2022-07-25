Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Holdings Lifted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 587.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,393 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Axonics worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 401.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 56.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $885,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company's stock.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $62.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.19. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 41.28%. The company had revenue of $48.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Axonics from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

