Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 106,470,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,675,000 after buying an additional 5,271,646 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $501,229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,434,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,759 shares in the company, valued at $20,151,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,759 shares in the company, valued at $20,151,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock worth $2,488,745,876. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $24.08 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.