Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Baxter International by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $66.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.38. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.