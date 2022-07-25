Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in Biogen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Biogen Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of BIIB stock opened at $206.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $351.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Biogen to $238.00 in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.
About Biogen
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
