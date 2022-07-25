Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in Biogen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $206.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $351.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Biogen to $238.00 in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.