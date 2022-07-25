BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.12% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

BTAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $134.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $36.49.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

