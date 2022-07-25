Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 750 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $337.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

