Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Holdings Lifted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $156.19 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.