Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,994,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $7,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,924,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $7,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,924,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 394,534 shares of company stock valued at $60,183,340. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $167.71 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.10.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

